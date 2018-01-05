You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Design

BT_20180105_DESIGN5-N_3248907.jpg
Mr Lim's home is full of retro elements such as the louvred windows and wall clock.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20180105_DESIGN5-N_3248907.jpg
A Wong Kar Wai movie poster. .
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20180105_DESIGN5-N_3248907.jpg
An island counter for extra storage and countertop space.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20180105_DESIGN5-N_3248907.jpg
Mr Lim wanted a nostalgic look for his new "weekend" home in Sin Ming.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT_20180105_DESIGN5-N_3248907.jpg
Mr Lim can look out into the dining area from his bedroom.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

Past Perfect

Cell Lim is so attached to his old home that his new weekend home has the same nostalgic feel
Jan 5, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

WHEN DECORATING THEIR NEW HOME, most homeowners would invariably want a complete change from where they've been living before. But when Cell Lim went to meet his interior designer Raymond Seow, it was to see how he could make his new home look exactly like his old one.

The 37-year-old

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening