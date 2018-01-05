You are here
Past Perfect
Cell Lim is so attached to his old home that his new weekend home has the same nostalgic feel
WHEN DECORATING THEIR NEW HOME, most homeowners would invariably want a complete change from where they've been living before. But when Cell Lim went to meet his interior designer Raymond Seow, it was to see how he could make his new home look exactly like his old one.
The 37-year-old
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg