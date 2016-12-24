You are here
Write Angles
Ernest Hemingway's House in Cuba is still filled with his belongings and his massive collection of books. Geoffrey Eu gets a glimpse into the literary legend's rarefied space, now a museum.
Books, booze, broads and billfish - not necessarily in that order - were central to Ernest Hemingway's way of life. A constant supply of each was available to the Nobel prize-winning author in Cuba, the Caribbean island where he felt most at home.
Hemingway was machismo personified,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg