You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Feature

BT_20161231_FEATURE31-P_2668050.jpg
Felicia Yap.
PHOTO: HELMI YUSOF

BT_20161231_FEATURE31-P_2668050.jpg
Wee Teng Wen.
PHOTOGRAPHY: YEN MENG JIN

BT_20161231_FEATURE31-P_2668050.jpg
Rina Raj.
PHOTOGRAPHY: YEN MENG JIN

BT_20161231_FEATURE31-P_2668050.jpg
Sarah Martin.
PHOTOGRAPHY: KELVIN CHNG

BT_20161231_FEATURE31-P_2668050.jpg
Ivan Brehm.
PHOTOGRAPHY: KELVIN CHNG

BT_20161231_FEATURE31-P_2668050.jpg
Takashi Yamada.
PHOTOGRAPHY: YEN MENG JIN

Breaking New Ground

Whether it's publishing a debut novel, venturing into new business territory or changing the way we eat, find out how these six individuals are making 2017 just that little bit more interesting for the rest of us.
Dec 31, 2016 5:50 AM

NEW BOOK

FELICIA YAP
First-time author

Felicia Yap is living the dream of all first-time writers, with her debut novel sparking a fierce bidding war among some of the biggest publishing houses in the UK and the US.

The right to print

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening