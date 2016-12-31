You are here
Breaking New Ground
Whether it's publishing a debut novel, venturing into new business territory or changing the way we eat, find out how these six individuals are making 2017 just that little bit more interesting for the rest of us.
NEW BOOK
FELICIA YAP
First-time author
Felicia Yap is living the dream of all first-time writers, with her debut novel sparking a fierce bidding war among some of the biggest publishing houses in the UK and the US.
The right to print
