You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT_20170826_FOOD26A-P_3052460.jpg
(1) Guest chef Xu Jingye.
PHOTOS COURTESY OF CHEF XU JINGYE

BT_20170826_FOOD26A-P_3052460.jpg
(2) Seafood with Chinese Ham in Superior Stock Jelly.

BT_20170826_FOOD26A-P_3052460.jpg
3) Bird's Nest in Lotus Leaf. 4) Crab Roe with Greens.

BT_20170826_FOOD26A-P_3052460.jpg
4) Crab Roe with Greens.

Discovering Chinese roots

Food from Foshan takes the stage at the final edition of Jumping Table
Aug 26, 2017 5:50 AM
by
photos Courtesy of Chef Xu Jingye@RachelLoiBT

It's not every day that Chinese chefs get to be under the spotlight, which is exactly the reason behind Jumping Table - a series of ad-hoc private dinners organised by chef and food writer David Yip.

"Chinese chefs are very neglected, but after going to China so many times I realise there

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening