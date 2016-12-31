You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT_20161231_WINE31-L_2668227.jpg
Sebastian & Paul Fürst.

BT_20161231_WINE31-L_2668227.jpg
Sebastian & Paul Fürst – Weingut Rudolf Fürst

BT_20161231_WINE31-L_2668227.jpg
Louis Mitjavile

BT_20161231_WINE31-L_2668227.jpg
Louis Mitjavile – L’Aurage

Fathers & Sons

Two second generation winemakers share how they're taking the family business to a higher level with new ideas and old wisdom. Lin Weiwen reports.
Dec 31, 2016 5:50 AM
by

Sebastian & Paul Fürst
- Weingut Rudolf Fürst

The small, red rock looks cold and coarse on your hand, but for Sebastian Fürst, it is his lifeline - a little piece of earth from his vineyard in western Franconia that he carried 10,000km to Singapore for his trade

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening