You are here
New Menu
Michelin stars, salted egg yolk, Japanese restaurants and hawker fare dominated the food scene in 2016. Rachel Loi asks industry players what we're going to eat next.
WHAT'S IN
Superfoods, says Anthony Yeoh, head chef of the rustic French restaurant Cocotte. "The demand for healthy and nutritious whole foods will continue as Singaporeans become more interested in sustainability and knowing where their food comes from."
2017,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg