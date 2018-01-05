You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT_20180105_FOOD5-V_3248874.jpg
Buah keluak fried rice - by Michelin-starred chef Malcolm Lee at OUE Re-Store.

BT_20180105_FOOD5-V_3248874.jpg
Nasi Minyak Batang Hari - a speciality from Jambi, Indonesia, by chef William Wongso for OUE Re-Store.

BT_20180105_FOOD5-V_3248874.jpg
Lunching at Shenton Way has gone futuristic with OUE Re-Store.

BT_20180105_FOOD5-V_3248874.jpg
Farm-to-table lala and crab bee hoon by Ah Hua Kelong.

BT_20180105_FOOD5-V_3248874.jpg
Chef Daniel Tay revives his family brand, Old Seng Choong, with his latest flagship store at The Central.

BT_20180105_FOOD5-V_3248874.jpg
One of Old Seng Choong's classic offerings - butter pound cake.

BT_20180105_FOOD5-V_3248874.jpg
Nothing can stop Fishball Story's Douglas Ng since the Bib Gourmand success last year.

BT_20180105_FOOD5-V_3248874.jpg
Roast Paradise's Kai Koh (extreme left) with his new business partners, Sean Hong and The Muttons.

Recipe For Success

What will you eat in 2018? Familiar culinary names share their plans for the coming year
Jan 5, 2018 5:50 AM
by
btnews@sph.com.sg

HI-TECH
OUE RE:STORE

So you're too busy to get to a restaurant and the restaurant can't get to you. Meet halfway at OUE Downtown Gallery, and pick up your designer meal from a designated "vault" as part of an ambitious hi-tech venture dreamed up by Makansutra

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening