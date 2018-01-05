You are here
Recipe For Success
What will you eat in 2018? Familiar culinary names share their plans for the coming year
HI-TECH
OUE RE:STORE
So you're too busy to get to a restaurant and the restaurant can't get to you. Meet halfway at OUE Downtown Gallery, and pick up your designer meal from a designated "vault" as part of an ambitious hi-tech venture dreamed up by Makansutra
