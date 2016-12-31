You are here

BT_20161231_HAUNT31-X_2668128.jpg
1. Flaneur 129 Jalan Besar features not just Onlewo’s range of fabrics for sofas, cushions and curtains, but also handmade items made by other Singapore artists.
PHOTO: JOSEPH NAIR

BT_20161231_HAUNT31-X_2668128.jpg
2. Mud Rock Ceramic 85 Maude St is run by ceramicists Michelle Lim and Ng Seok Har. They also conduct classes.
PHOTO: JOSEPH NAIR

BT_20161231_HAUNT31-X_2668128.jpg
3. L.E. Café Blk 637, Veerasamy Road is a traditional bakery famous for its soya tart, best eaten cold.
PHOTO: JOSEPH NAIR

BT_20161231_HAUNT31-X_2668128.jpg
4. Raj Restaurant 76 Syed Alwi Road was set up only in 2003, and is known for its good vegetarian fare – especially its chaats – in Little India.
PHOTO: JOSEPH NAIR

BT_20161231_HAUNT31-X_2668128.jpg
5. Da Lian coffeeshop 1 Jalan Berseh has the best oyster soup in town, says Mr Tay.
PHOTO: JOSEPH NAIR

BT_20161231_HAUNT31-X_2668128.jpg
6. Hillman Restaurant 135 Kitchener Road still serves the wok hei-enriched fried bee hoon that Mr Tay loved as a child.
PHOTO: JOSEPH NAIR

BT_20161231_HAUNT31-X_2668128.jpg
7. Dong Bei 159 Jalan Besar is Mr Tay’s go-to place for foot reflexology or a body massage. “The Chinese physician there is very good.”
PHOTO: JOSEPH NAIR

BT_20161231_HAUNT31-X_2668128.jpg
8. Goodluck Locksmith Service 152 Jalan Besar is just a small shop but it’s perpetually crowded at all times of the day.
PHOTO: JOSEPH NAIR

BT_20161231_HAUNT31-X_2668128.jpg
MIke Tay.
PHOTO: JOSEPH NAIR

Jalan Besar with Mike Tay

The fabric designer finds food for the soul in this bohemian neighbourhood
Dec 31, 2016 5:50 AM
by
uihoon@sph.com.sg

Mike Tay is the self-taught designer behind Onlewo, a line of whimsical patterned fabrics used in furniture, wallpaper and other soft furnishings. The designs are inspired by his own Peranakan heritage and love for old neighbourhoods - so it's no surprise that his shophouse studio is located in

