You are here
A space movie that raises interesting ethical issues
It has a provocative premise also, but Passengers ends up feeling bland and uninspired.
MOVIES set in outer space have been de rigueur in recent years, and their narratives typically have something in common: human beings in distress. If it's not one thing, like being stranded in space (Gravity, 2013) or on a distant planet (The Martian, 2015), it's another, like having to locate a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg