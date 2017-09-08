Caper flick that is criminally fun

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
IF anyone knows how to make a feel-good caper flick, it's Steven Soderbergh. Exhibit number one was Ocean's Eleven (2001) and its two sequels; now, the director is back from a filmmaking hiatus with Logan Lucky, a low-rent, high-fun version of Ocean's featuring a crew of redneck robbers
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal