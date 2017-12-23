You are here
Festive Flicks
'Tis the season to be jolly. So treat yourself to the smartest, most entertaining Christmas movies ever made
01
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS (1965)
There's no better film to get you in the spirit of things than A Charlie Brown Christmas. This 25-minute animation has everything that you would appreciate: It is brief, smart, sardonic and freely available on
