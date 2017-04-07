You are here

Considering what an angst-ridden pain Carrie Pilby is, it is to Bel Powley's (left) credit that she manages to come across as a reasonably likeable character, despite an annoying habit of showing off her superior intellect.

Making things tough for herself

Carrie Pilby is a coming-of-age tale about a girl who has to deal with the difficulties of being young, single and adrift in New York City.
Apr 7, 2017 5:50 AM
by

THERE'S a perfectly good reason why Carrie Pilby (Bel Powley) doesn't have any friends: she has an aversion to other members of the human race. At 19, already graduated from Harvard - having enrolled as a 14-year-old prodigy - she's taken a different path from her peers and can't be easily

