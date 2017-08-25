You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Movies

BT_20170825_YLNIGHT25_3051388.jpg
From left: Jillian Bell, Kate McKinnon, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz and Ilana Glazer in Rough Night.

Misadventures and mayhem, but no surprises

Aug 25, 2017 5:50 AM
by

EVERYONE'S been wanting to crash the girls-gone-wild party since Bridesmaids netted US$288 million at the global box office in 2011 besides two Academy Award nominations.

There were the over-worked, under-appreciated mothers of Bad Moms last year. Snatched recently had its own middle-aged

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening