You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Movies

sam_ICOI_PRStill_01.jpg
I CAN ONLY IMAGINE.

sam_RMT_A6A7530_Photo_by_Leslie_Kee.jpg
RAMEN TEH.

sam_Ready-Player-One.jpg
READY PLAYER ONE.

Now Showing

Indulge in a movie marathon this long Easter weekend with three new releases that celebrate the holiday, the eighties, and local dishes
Mar 30, 2018 5:50 AM
by
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE

The story of the world's best selling Christian single, I Can Only Imagine, comes to life in a biopic named after the tune.

Penned by Bart Millard, it took the lead singer of Gospel rock band MercyMe just a few minutes to compose, but a lifetime

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening