You are here
Now Showing
Indulge in a movie marathon this long Easter weekend with three new releases that celebrate the holiday, the eighties, and local dishes
I CAN ONLY IMAGINE
The story of the world's best selling Christian single, I Can Only Imagine, comes to life in a biopic named after the tune.
Penned by Bart Millard, it took the lead singer of Gospel rock band MercyMe just a few minutes to compose, but a lifetime
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg