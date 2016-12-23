Concerts galore for every music lover

FANS of "live" music could hardly give their eardrums a rest this year as a bumper crop of acts made stops in Singapore over the last 12 months.

Things are set to get louder next year with a full-on concert calendar that kicks off with Metallica, Bryan Adams, PJ Harvey, Two Door Cinema Club, Passenger and the Laneway Festival just in January alone.

Guns N' Roses, Coldplay, Jacky Cheung, Journey, James Taylor, Sting and more have also announced Singapore shows in the following months.

Until then, here is a look back at some of this year's most memorable gigs (for all the right and, sometimes, wrong reasons).

Madonna

Ticket prices were exorbitant (even by Singapore's standards) and unless you were on the pitch, the view from the stands wasn't great. But who said an audience with the Queen (of Pop) would come cheap, right? And despite the censorship woes, Madonna put on one helluva show.

Jamie Cullum

The pint-sized pianist and crooner "live" and intimate at the St Regis Singapore's Brasserie Les Saveurs is how all jazz gigs should be. No wonder tickets flew out the door as fans rushed to get up-close and personal with him.

Bon Iver

Not since The XX has another indie act sold out The Star as quickly as Bon Iver, and deservedly so as their epic melodies filled the acoustically-beautiful hall.

Weezer

The legendary emo band took decades to make it to Singapore but it was great to see the venue filled not only with aging Weezer fanatics but also a younger generation of fans.

Damien Rice

Despite playing Singapore only about six months before he returned for his own head-lining concert, the Irish troubadour sold out The Star as fans packed it to sing along to his morose love songs. You know what they say, misery loves company.

Neon Lights 2016

Despite the rain and muddy ground, everybody had a good time at the second edition of Neon Lights - thanks to a fantastic two-day line-up that included George Clinton, The Sugarhill Gang, Crystal Castles, Foals, Sigur Ros and more. It was so cool parents brought their young children along - a rare sight at any festival!

Morrissey

A less-than-ideal and unusual venue (Marina Barrage) did little to mar things for the outspoken ex-frontman of The Smiths who postponed the show from a weekend to a weekday because of illness, and then played his heart out for those who still bothered to turn up.

Kit Chan

A homecoming gig from the voice of that National Day song. And the long-awaited new album was the icing on the cake.

