You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Music

BT_20170113_DTCINEMA13HW9F_2686708.jpg
Two Door Cinema Club's third album, Gameshow, was released last October. The band (comprising, from left, guitarist Halliday, frontman Trimble and bassist Baird) is now back on the road and will play Singapore next week as part of its current world tour to promote the record.

BT_20170113_DTCINEMA13HW9F_2686708.jpg
Two Door Cinema Club's third album (above), Gameshow, was released last October. The band (comprising, from left, guitarist Halliday, frontman Trimble and bassist Baird) is now back on the road and will play Singapore next week as part of its current world tour to promote the record.

Curtain rises again for Two Door Cinema Club

Taking a break from each other was the only way for the Irish indie dance pop trio - who are returning to Singapore next week - to not break up.
Jan 13, 2017 5:50 AM
by
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

SUCCESS can be a double-edged sword: just ask Two Door Cinema Club.

When their first two albums - Tourist History (2010) and Beacon (2012) - turned the trio of frontman Alex Trimble, guitarist Sam Halliday and bassist Kevin Baird into indie pop sensations, the pressure of promoting the

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening