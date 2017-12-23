You are here
Festive Hits
The stories behind some of the world's best-loved Christmas records ever (including William Hung's swansong)
01
LAST CHRISTMAS (1984) - WHAM!
George Michael, who ironically died last Christmas, wrote one of Wham!'s best-selling hits when both he and bandmate Andrew Ridgeley were visiting the former's parents in 1984. After grabbing a bite, Michael disappeared, unnoticed,
