Note by note with Singapore's 'King of Swing'

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
JEREMY Monteiro not only loves playing jazz - he can't stop talking about it, either.
The tireless "King of Swing" has been on a one-man mission to promote the genre for decades now - not just through concerts but also with lectures that he has given across more than a hundred schools,
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal