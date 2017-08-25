You are here

"Although jazz is no longer the 'pop' music of the day unlike the 1930s and 1940s when it was, there is still a lot of interest in the genre," says Monteiro.
Note by note with Singapore's 'King of Swing'

Aug 25, 2017 5:50 AM
JEREMY Monteiro not only loves playing jazz - he can't stop talking about it, either.

The tireless "King of Swing" has been on a one-man mission to promote the genre for decades now - not just through concerts but also with lectures that he has given across more than a hundred schools,

