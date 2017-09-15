Peter Cetera still going strong five decades later

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
PETER Cetera knows a thing or two about making do with a bad situation. After suffering a broken jaw from a fight, he developed his distinctive singing style by not opening his mouth too widely.
That the ex-Chicago frontman has gone on to become one of the greatest pop vocalists of the
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal