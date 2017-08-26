Snazzy shoes

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Renowned Parisian ballerina shoe brand Maison Repetto has teamed up with Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato for a capsule collection. Chisato was tasked to design two models of the brand's iconic Zizi oxford shoes. She decorated one model with polka dots and the other with cat paws including cute
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal