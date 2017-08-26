You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

BT_20170826_STYLE26-_3052606.jpg
FROM LEFT: LOEWE FALL/WINTER 2017, DEREK LAM FALL/WINTER 2017, CALVIN KLEIN FALL/WINTER 2017 AND JIL SANDER FALL/WINTER 2017.

BT_20170826_STYLE26-_3052606.jpg
JIL SANDER FALL/WINTER 2017, BALENCIAGA FALL/WINTER 2017, JIL SANDER FALL/WINTER 2017, CÉLINE FALL/WINTER 2017 AND BOTEGA VENETA FALL/WINTER 2017.

Colour power

Muted hues don't have to dominate your work wardrobe. Take a cue from Hillary Clinton and inject flashes of purple, pink or orange even during office hours.
Aug 26, 2017 5:50 AM
by

Before you dismiss any ideas about stepping into the office on a Monday morning in a purple blazer or orange shift dress, take a deep breath and think: Hillary.   

From the time she was First Lady to her presidential run in 2017, Hillary Clinton has been a fan of Nina McLemore, a former

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening