German cut

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
To celebrate Braun Büffel's 130th anniversary, the German brand has launched a capsule collection of limited edition leather accessories for men and women. Titled Johann for men and Katharina for women, both are inspired by the house's archival designs. Each limited edition piece is made in
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal