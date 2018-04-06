You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

BT_20180406_SHOPPING6-J_3380401.jpg
Dior's Perfumer-Creator François Demachy has absolute creative control and no deadline constraints working on the brand's experimental La Collection Privée.

BT_20180406_SHOPPING6-J_3380401.jpg
The scents' individual hues are on full display and add colour to Maison Christian Dior.

BT_20180406_SHOPPING6-J_3380401.jpg
The range is also available as candles and soaps at the concept boutique.

Luxury In A Bottle

Francois Demachy captures the essence of Christian Dior's fragrance-making heritage at its new perfume-only concept boutiques
Apr 6, 2018 5:50 AM
by
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

FRANCOIS DEMACHY was destined to be a perfumer.

He was borne in Grasse, the perfume-making capital of the world, where he literally grew up in fields of jasmine and roses - honing his sense of smell as the flowers' fragrance changed with the season.

In the summers, he would work at

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening