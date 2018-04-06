You are here
Luxury In A Bottle
Francois Demachy captures the essence of Christian Dior's fragrance-making heritage at its new perfume-only concept boutiques
FRANCOIS DEMACHY was destined to be a perfumer.
He was borne in Grasse, the perfume-making capital of the world, where he literally grew up in fields of jasmine and roses - honing his sense of smell as the flowers' fragrance changed with the season.
In the summers, he would work at
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg