The fall/winter 2017 shopping list

01 CORDUROY REVIVAL. FROM LEFT: LEMAIRE, PRADA AND Stretch-cotton corduroy blazer,by BOGLIO from Mrporter.com.

02 THE QUIRKY CARDI - MIU MIU

03 WHAT A WAIST!. FROM LEFT: GUCCI, HERMES AND Leather-trimmed velvet belt bag, by PRADA.

04 DAPPER IN VELVET - HERMES

05 RETRO BAGS. FROM LEFT: Oblique Dior Addict s q quare flap bag, by DIOR, Medium Clasp Box handbag in calfskin, by CELINE, Men’s GG Supreme suitcase, by GUCCI AND Amberley croc handbag, by MULBERRY.

06 GOOD LUCK CHARMS. FROM LEFT: VALENTINO, LOEWE, PRADA AND CELINE

07 HAT TO HAVE. - LOEWE

08 SHELLING OUT. FROM LEFT: PRADA AND PRADA

09 WALL STREET BLAZERS. FROM LEFT: Men’s double-breasted cotton and linen-blend suit jacket, by DRIES VAN NOTEN from Net-a-porter.com AND Men’s double-breasted herringbone-tweed blazer, by BURBERRY from Matchesfashion.com.

10 SLEEVE APPEAL. FROM LEFT: Cut-out wool sweater, by CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC from Net-a-porter.com, SAINT LAURENT AND ERMENEGLIDO ZEGNA

11 THE LUXE HOODIE. - CELINE

12 ALL ABOUT DENIM. - DIOR

13 COVER UP. FROM LEFT: CELINE, CHANEL AND BALENCIAGA

14 BEST BUY BOOTS. FROM LEFT: Sequined ankle boot with black patent leather toecap, by CHANEL, Stretch fabric knife bootie, by BALENCIAGA, Men’s loafer/boot with attached sock, by FENDI AND Calfskin knee boots, by VALENTINO GARAVANI

15 BAGGY FLAIR. FROM LEFT: ERMENEGLIDO ZEGNA, HAIDER ACKERMANN AND LOUIS VUITTON

16 FEATHERS AND FLUFF. FROM LEFT: CALVIN KLEIN AND Ostrich-feather strappy heel, by PRADA.

17 CHRISTMAS SWEATERS. FROM LEFT: LOEWE AND Men's roll-neck wool sweater by THE GIGI from Matchesfashion.com

18 SHEARLING SHOWSTOPPERS. FROM LEFT: COACH AND LOUIS VUITTON

19 MICRO MINI PURSES. - TOD'S

20 RINGS GALORE. FROM LEFT: GUCCI AND Panthere de Cartier ring in yellow gold, onyx and tsavorite garnet, by CARTIER.

21 CHIC CHECKS. FROM LEFT: PRADA AND Layered double-breasted checked coat, by CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC from Matchesfashion.com

22 PRIM AND PROPER BAGS. FROM LEFT: TOD'S, LOUIS VUITTON, BOTTEGA VENETA AND FENDI

The fall/winter 2017 shopping list

22 looks and ideas trending this season.
Sep 9, 2017 5:50 AM
01 CORDUROY REVIVAL

Consider corduroy next time you're shopping for your work suits. For more eclectic styles, look to Prada, while Lemaire and Sportmax offer plenty of pared-down options.

Stretch-cotton corduroy blazer, by BOGLIO from

