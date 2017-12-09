You are here
Time to look back
IWC Schaffhausen turns 150 next year. These are the 10 timepieces that define its heritage:
01. JONES CALIBRE
The first Jones Calibres, produced around 1870 and named after IWC's founder Florentine Ariosto Jones, were first-class pocket watch movements of consistent quality made for the US market. Unlike Swiss movements then, they weren't fitted with finger
