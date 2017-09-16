You are here
Say halo to better health
Clients at an East Coast halotherapy centre sit in a "salt cave" for relief from respiratory and skin conditions.
TWO years ago, Krishna Bagaria was in Germany on business when he came across a salt therapy centre.
An asthma sufferer, he decided to see if halotherapy -which is touted to address respiratory and skin conditions - could help him.
After two sessions where he sat in a "salt cave"
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg