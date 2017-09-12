50 years on, Asean's potential still holds much to bank on

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
ASEAN celebrates its 50th birthday this year amid rising protectionist sentiments globally. There is much debate and reflection on the impact of globalisation and the fate of regional blocs in recent times.
As the world becomes more connected through business, travel and technology, we
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal