You are here
A slowing economy needs smarter, not more, regulations
Measures that increase output costs and product prices should be avoided.
AS Asean countries seek closer economic integration by eliminating tariffs and boosting trade, some member nations have come up with more regulation that can slow down cooperation. There has been a four-fold increase in the number of non-tariff measures (NTMs) in Asean - from 1,634 to 5,975 -
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg