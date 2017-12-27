A taxing debate and a vexing issue

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Washington
DEPENDING on the views of the economic analyst whose newspaper column you have just read or that political pundit pontificating on television, you may conclude that the most significant overhaul of the US tax code which was approved by Congress last week would usher in an era
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo