An exit deal referendum could be a fatal political blow for May
The UK government is opposed to this and would only reverse course very reluctantly given the fickleness of public opinion.
THERESA May set out her vision to exit the European Union (EU) on Tuesday in her most internationally-watched address yet as UK prime minister. She advocated a so-called hard Brexit, arguing against retaining key parts of the EU, including the European Single Market membership.
