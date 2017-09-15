Britain's Exchange Rate Mechanism crisis in 1992 was the first Brexit

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
WAS Sept 16, 1992 Britain's first "Brexit"? And then there are those who might date the first schism with Europe to Henry VIII's break with the Church of Rome in 1530, or to the departure of Roman legions from England around 400 AD. There may be parallels between the withdrawal from the Exchange
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal