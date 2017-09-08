Central bankers are shifting the goalposts on responsibility

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
THE theme of this year's meeting of the world's central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, had little to do with monetary policy. "Fostering a Dynamic Global Economy" is, of course, an important topic. But it is telling that the European Central Bank (ECB) chose, for its own annual gathering, a
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal