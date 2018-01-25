You are here
China likely to wield more soft power in coming decades
Backed by phenomenal economic growth, China has its 'panda diplomacy', Xi's growing voice in global affairs and a flow of higher-education students into and out of China are powering this.
THE importance of soft power has been known for centuries, but the term was coined by Joseph Nye only in the late 1980s. Countries have used both soft and hard power for centuries.
Soft power is the ability of a country to shape other countries' views, attitudes, perceptions and actions
