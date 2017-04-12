You are here
China's playing the North Korea card
Beijing wants to use Pyongyang to weaken the US-South Korea alliance and undermine US's position in Asia.
US President Donald Trump wants China to solve his number one foreign policy challenge - taming the nuclear ambitions of North Korea's mad young dictator, Kim Jong-un.
But China would like to use North Korea to weaken the US-South Korea alliance and undermine the US's position in Asia.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg