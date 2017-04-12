You are here

Home > Opinion

China's playing the North Korea card

Beijing wants to use Pyongyang to weaken the US-South Korea alliance and undermine US's position in Asia.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170412_JHNORTH_2835678.jpg
To protect South Korea and America's troops from North Korean missiles, the US has hurriedly installed the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system in South Korea.
PHOTO: EPA

US President Donald Trump wants China to solve his number one foreign policy challenge - taming the nuclear ambitions of North Korea's mad young dictator, Kim Jong-un.

But China would like to use North Korea to weaken the US-South Korea alliance and undermine the US's position in Asia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening