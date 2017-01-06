You are here
Climate action must be part of national plans
The new development paradigm will need to value physical, human and natural capital.
CLIMATE-RELATED disasters are on an alarming trajectory. Great floods in China, India and Thailand, super storms in the Philippines and the United States, and summer heat waves in the Northern Hemisphere in recent years are manifestations of this trend.
The 2010s may well go down as the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg