Coming for lawyers soon: digital disruption

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
IN her keynote address at the recently held Future Lawyering Conference 2017, Senior Minister of State for Law and Finance Indranee Rajah quoted from the movie Terminator, likening the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) to the "rise of the machines". She joked that the millennials might not
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal