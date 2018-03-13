You are here

Home > Opinion

Cybersecurity muscle needs an ecosystem

There needs to be greater collaboration to develop a career path for cybersecurity professionals.
Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180313_DPCYBER_3347000.jpg
Employers, governments and professional associations need to come together to collaborate in developing an accreditation- based roadmap for cybersecurity professionals.
PHOTO: AFP

IF there ever were a "Year of the Hacker", 2017 would have marked that watershed moment. Besides the more familiar malware attacks named WannaCry and NotPetya, attacks mounted on the US Central Intelligence Agency, the Bangladeshi Central Bank and Equifax also caught many cyber-professionals off

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Opinion

O&M sector's debt revamp has long way to go

Big Tech firms are already behaving like big banks

Trump-Kim meeting: What role should China play?

When Kim meets the Donald: regional peace, not reality TV, at stake

Trump is not the first protectionist president

Climate change's crucial week ahead

Editor's Choice

BT_20180313_LKSOREAL13_3347454.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform

BT_20180313_ABCAPITOL13_3347312.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Perennial to acquire Capitol project after S$528m buy-out

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble skips coupon payment for bonds due 2022

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Hot stock: Boustead Singapore says substantial shareholder keen to exit
5 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS, CAD widen joint investigations to all capital markets, financial advisory offences

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condo.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group options narrow as saga heads for March 20 crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening