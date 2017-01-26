You are here
EDITORIAL
Demonetisation report card for India still mixed but shows promise
SPEAKING at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Columbia University professor and Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz made the radical suggestion that the United States should follow India's example and go through the process of demonetisation to rein in tax evasion and corruption.Indian
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg