You are here

Home > Opinion
EDITORIAL

Demonetisation report card for India still mixed but shows promise

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 05:50

SPEAKING at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Columbia University professor and Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz made the radical suggestion that the United States should follow India's example and go through the process of demonetisation to rein in tax evasion and corruption.Indian

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening