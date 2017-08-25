Don't forget to prune your portfolio

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
THERE are many reasons why executives shy away from divesting non-core businesses. They're reluctant to shed revenue, fear the market's reaction to a smaller company and don't want the challenge of stranded costs. They reason that the business could improve in time, or have trouble accepting the
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal