Driving financial inclusion in South-east Asia

The region has a large unbanked population and high rates of mobile phone adoption, presenting an opportunity to change the way its people manage their monies.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170118_NBINCLUS_2695813.jpg
While mobile penetration remains high in South-east Asia, not everyone has access to a new-generation smartphone that allows them to tap digital financial services. Facilitating migration from non-smartphones to 3G/4G-enabled phones is therefore imperative.
PHOTO: AFP

A NEW wave of digital evolution is expected to shake up the status quo in the financial sector and fintech is poised to bring about a sea change in emerging economies. South-east Asia is one region with immense potential for growth in financial services due to its large unbanked population;

