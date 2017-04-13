You are here
Erdogan's continuing power spells trouble
Sunday's poll on restructuring Turkey's political system will affect Turkey's relations with the EU and the US.
Bengaluru
TURKS head to the polls on April 16 to decide in a referendum whether to change their political system into a presidential one or retain the parliamentary system with the president as nominal head of state and the prime minister as chief executive.
If successful, the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg