Fair, inclusive politics can contain globalisation fallout

Politicians must show that or lose ground to the fringes.
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170112_AHMAY_2686644.jpg
Mrs May noted on Monday that meeting tough-to-solve, first order challenges is a significant hurdle that democratic institutions and politicians must do better in.
PHOTO: AFP

THIS Friday sees UK Prime Minister Theresa May celebrating her six-month anniversary in office. In a premiership that is likely to be defined by Brexit, Mrs May indicated this week that she favours a so-called harder exit in which the United Kingdom does not keep "bits" of the EU.

Mrs May

