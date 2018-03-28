You are here
COMMENTARY
For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people
When communication with employees breaks down, it can make a deal look poorly planned and executed
IN the exhilaration that comes with a merger and acquisition (M&A), especially one as significant as the recent Grab-Uber deal, it is easy for companies to focus on the headline numbers - the value, stake involved, costs, and the new market share.
But in a rush to secure the deal,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg