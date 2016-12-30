You are here
Holistic elderly care: The future is now
There's urgent need to innovate ways to deliver healthcare services.
THE world is growing old. More people are ageing, ageing lonely and ageing with declining mental and physical abilities. Longevity has become like a slow-burning fuse for governments, with the potential to blow up budgets, pressurise healthcare systems and tear apart families.
Society
