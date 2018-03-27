You are here

Home > Opinion
COMMENTARY

India doom for Uber written in the (selfies with) stars

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Dara Khosrowshahi.jpg
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is the new Taj Mahal. From Apple Inc to Google, when global CEOs want to showcase their commitment to the Indian market, they no longer look for photo-ops against the famous marble mausoleum of a long-dead emperor's wife.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BOLLYWOOD actor Shah Rukh Khan is the new Taj Mahal. From Apple Inc to Google, when global CEOs want to showcase their commitment to the Indian market, they no longer look for photo-ops against the famous marble mausoleum of a long-dead emperor's wife. Instead, they take a selfie with India's reigning movie king.

Dara Khosrowshahi did just that last month on his maiden trip to Asia as Uber Technologies Inc's new chief executive officer.

Tellingly, Mr Khosrowshahi gave Singapore - Uber's regional headquarters - a miss on that visit, reinforcing speculation that the ride-hailing app would sell its South-east Asian business to Grab. The deal was announced on Monday. Grab is taking over Uber's operations and assets in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. In exchange, Uber gets a 27.5 per cent stake in its closely held rival; Mr Khosrowshahi will join Grab's board.

Since the negotiations earlier this month were said to be for a stake in the high teens or 20 per cent, according to a Bloomberg News report, Uber appears to have done pretty well.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Still, the real victory unquestionably belongs to Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp, the single-biggest investor in both companies. As I wrote earlier this month, by engineering a retreat for the US company before any more bloodletting for market share, Mr Son ensures that six-year-old Grab will emerge as an early champion in a winner-takes-all business.

A faster path to profit for Uber could also boost its valuation ahead of a planned IPO next year. But at what cost? Having already surrendered China to Didi Chuxing, beating a retreat from South-east Asia is a precursor to perhaps losing India, the lone remaining jewel in Uber's once-flourishing Asian empire.

In India, once again, SoftBank is the largest investor in Uber's main rival, Ola. Competition between the two apps has become ridiculous. For all the PR gobbledygook on how happy Uber and Ola drivers are, the reality is that many who took out bank loans to acquire new cars are hurting badly. There's a glut of ride-hailing cars; wages have collapsed. Banks are collecting on "DUD", - my moniker for "distressed Uber debt" - by repossessing vehicles.

Ride-hailing drivers recently mobilised a strike using WhatsApp message groups. As they stayed home, Mumbai's traffic was blissfully light for at least two days last week. Such is the extent of oversupply. Mr Son will be doing disgruntled drivers a favour by taking Uber out of the equation so that Ola can raise prices. Resistance will be futile. Ola is expanding in Australia, and for now SoftBank hasn't stopped it from encroaching into Uber's territory. Maybe that will be a bargaining chip in peace talks, whenever they ensue.

Just as the fall of Singapore was the beginning of the end of Britain's sway in Asia, so will ceding the city make it very hard now for Uber to hold on to India, no matter who's in the selfies. BLOOMBERG GADFLY

  • This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners

READ MORE:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180327_JQGRAB277SZP_3367401.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Technology

Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely

cs-generic-Pinnacle18.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output beats expectations; grows 8.9% in Feb

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse 'committed' to good governance amid diversification plans, say directors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening