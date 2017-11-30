You are here

Home > Opinion

India leapfrogs out of poverty

It is engaging in a rapid digitisation of its entire economy and power grid.
Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171130_TFINDIA_3199526.jpg
In India, the digital network platforms that have broken the one-billion-plus user mark - such as Facebook, Google and WhatsApp - all came out of the private sector. Aadhaar is the only non-US platform to have broken the one-billion-user threshold.
PHOTO: AFP

IN a recent MSNBC interview, I described US President Donald Trump as a "brain-eating disease". I did so because his indecent behaviour and nonstop outrageous tweets and actions force you, as a commentator, into a terrible choice: either ignore it all and risk normalising Mr Trump's excesses or

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_301117_4.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
3 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
4 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
5 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171130_JLGRAB30_3199762.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Grab hitches top Visa honcho to lead e-payments drive

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

BT_20171130_LMXSURBANA30A_3200262.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Surbana Jurong lifts engineering expertise with Aussie buy

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening