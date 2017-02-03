You are here

Home > Opinion
EDITORIAL

India's cautious budget has pluses, but falls short on bank reform

Friday, February 3, 2017 - 05:50

INDIA'S federal budget for 2017/18 - which was presented on Wednesday - was much anticipated, coming as it did, soon after the demonetisation programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last November.That programme had caused widespread pain across large sections of Indian society, but it

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
4 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
5 Proposed strata rule changes a nod to governance and transparency
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening