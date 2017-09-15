Is optimism in the Singapore property market justified?

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
ON the morning of July 11, 15 developers converged on the 10th storey of the URA Centre to submit bids for a government land site at Woodleigh Lane.
By 8pm, the results were out: a consortium led by Chip Eng Seng, a mid-sized developer, won with the highest bid of S$701 million. The price
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal