Is Trump turning America into 1960s Brazil?

His determination to resort to import substitution and "make it in America" will only repeat the well-known economic mistakes of Latin America.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170131_SRIMPORT_2716236.jpg
For all his "patriotic" and "sound and fury" propositions, Mr Trump's economic solutions risk turning the US into a developing country - the very prospect he warned about repeatedly in his campaign speeches.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

IN CHOOSING a cure to the United States' economic problems, president-elect Donald Trump seems determined to apply a well-known Latin American medicine, the strategy of import substitution. He is adamant about pursing an economic policy that gives strong preference to domestic production over

