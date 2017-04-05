You are here

Home > Opinion

Laptop ban, KL airport attack highlight need to overhaul checkpoint security globally

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 05:50
by

THE recent ban by US and UK authorities on laptops and other computing devices being brought on-board airplanes and the assassination of the North Korean leader's half-brother at Malaysia's main airport have highlighted the need for a review of surveillance at major international checkpoints.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
3 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening